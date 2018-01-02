Trump calls for the jailing of Clinton’s top aide Huma Abedin

On Tuesday morning, Donald Trump announced his return to Washington by taking to Twitter to attack Hillary Clinton and the Justice Department.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The tweet referenced emails recently released by the State Department in relation to Clinton’s longtime top aide Huma Abedin. Those emails were released Friday thanks to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by the conservative group Judicial Watch.

In the emails, Abedin was found to have forwarded emails to a personal account. What’s more, some of those emails contained passwords, further exacerbating the ongoing argument about Clinton’s use of private emails while she served as Secretary of State.

Clinton was blasted for that decision, which many said put state secrets in jeopardy.

Deep State Justice Department

The other part of the tweet, in which Trump referred to the Justice Department as the “Deep State,” plays to an argument that Republicans have been making in the wake of the Russia investigation.

In an attempt to discredit the investigation by the Justice Department and the FBI, the term “deep state” cropped up as an attempted smear. Republicans have argued that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is biased and have called for an end to the hearings and investigation into the role that Russia played during the 2016 presidential election.

Comey, of course, refers to James Comey, the former head of the FBI, who Trump fired just months into his presidency after reportedly telling him to drop an investigation into Trump’s former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

What’s more, Trump recently told the New York Times that he had the “absolute right to do what I want to do with the Justice Department.”