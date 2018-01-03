Michael B. Jordan supposedly not dating a Black woman causes online controversy

Michael B. Jordan stars in the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther, but recently, rumors started to swirl that Black women were boycotting the film because of Jordan’s girlfriend.

Apparently, a few vocal women were not happy that Jordan was reportedly dating a white woman. When pictures hit the internet of Jordan and his rumored girlfriend, a few people voiced their displeasure.

These vocal voices called for a boycott of Jordan’s work because he dated outside his race.

Blown out of proportion?

But while there were certainly calls for a boycott, it might not be as widespread as some would have you believe.

Others on Black Twitter pointed out the double standard when Meghan Markle and Serena Williams were allowed to date outside their race but not Michael B. Jordan. Still others noted that there seemed to be more discussion by Black men about Black women boycotting than actual Black women calling for a boycott.

Considering the fact that Black Panther is set the be the biggest, Blackest movie of the year, and the first superhero movie to feature a Black lead, it seems highly unlikely that there will actually be a boycott.

