Michael B. Jordan supposedly not dating a Black woman causes online controversy

Michael B. Jordan stars in the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther, but recently, rumors started to swirl that Black women were boycotting the film because of Jordan’s girlfriend.

Apparently, a few vocal women were not happy that Jordan was reportedly dating a white woman. When pictures hit the internet of Jordan and his rumored girlfriend, a few people voiced their displeasure.

These vocal voices called for a boycott of Jordan’s work because he dated outside his race.

Blown out of proportion?

But while there were certainly calls for a boycott, it might not be as widespread as some would have you believe.

Others on Black Twitter pointed out the double standard when Meghan Markle and Serena Williams were allowed to date outside their race but not Michael B. Jordan. Still others noted that there seemed to be more discussion by Black men about Black women boycotting than actual Black women calling for a boycott.

Considering the fact that Black Panther is set the be the biggest, Blackest movie of the year, and the first superhero movie to feature a Black lead, it seems highly unlikely that there will actually be a boycott.

Still, you can check out some of the Twitter reactions below.

For those saying or asking “who’s saying boycott Michael B Jordan and Black Panther?” This is what they are talking about pic.twitter.com/fjAChjiiaG — Intellectual Killah (@IAmPhillyC) January 2, 2018

I guess Michael B Jordan is Michael bae Jordan no more. 😬 — Courtney Roberts (@CourtneyTRL) January 2, 2018

“Black women boycotting Black Panther because Michael B. Jordan isn’t saying a Black woman.”#NiceTryWhitePeople pic.twitter.com/2nRQjnFC7s — #JayPetty2K17 (@Jay00789) January 2, 2018

If you NoTeps don’t stop trying to make it look like #BlackGirlMagic has aimed our collective ire at Michael B Jordan for “dating outside his race.” Y’all the ones talking about bed wenches & what not. Rumor or fact, we’ve seen this many times before. Never stopped our support. pic.twitter.com/Y2BOUy48dC — Kyra Kyles (@thekylesfiles) January 2, 2018

Michael B Jordan has a white girlfriend …. let me delete my thirst tweets I’m heartbroken pic.twitter.com/uFAKPLZckw — bossip headline maker (@nostalgicuItra) January 2, 2018

When you see Michael B. Jordan got a white girlfriend but u still gon give Black Panther your money pic.twitter.com/FF9Bu8c2MB — Shannon (@LadyScorpio814) January 2, 2018

Trying to figure out how Michael B Jordan is starring in Black Panther but got a white girlfriend ?? 🧐 #cancelled #done #careerover 👋🏽✌🏿 — Syd (@sydlaescritora) January 3, 2018

Black women found out that Michael B Jordan has a white girlfriend now they’re tryna boycott Black Panther. Millennial activism is so flaw. — KWAM (@YoungKWAM) January 2, 2018