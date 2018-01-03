WATCH: Toni Braxton stars in Lifetime movie ‘Faith Under Fire’

The R&B superstar makes her grand return to the small screen

Toni Braxton and Lifetime are teaming up for a new movie: Faith Under Fire.

The film is based on the book Prepared for a Purpose: An Inspiring True Story of Faith, Courage and Compassion in Crisis by Antoinette Tuff and Alex Tresniowski.

It tells the story of Antoinette, a single mother from Georgia who received national acclaim as a hero when she talked a crazed gunman at an elementary school into standing down.

Specifically, the movie examines the moments leading up to the gunman’s surrender.

The movie premieres on Jan. 28