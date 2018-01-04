Kendrick Lamar and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith are set to produce the soundtrack for the upcoming Black Panther movie together.

Black Panther: The Album features songs from and inspired by the movie as well as “All The Stars,” the lead single, by Lamar and SZA.

“Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director. The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture. I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel’s vision,” Lamar said.

What’s more, Ryan Coogler reportedly hand-picked Lamar for the soundtrack.

“I am honored to be working with such an incredible artist whose work has been so inspirational, and whose artistic themes align with those we explore in the film. I can’t wait for the world to hear what Kendrick and TDE have in store,” Coogler said.

This is the first time original recordings have been created just for a film in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

