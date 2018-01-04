Kendrick Lamar and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith are set to produce the soundtrack for the upcoming Black Panther movie together.
Black Panther: The Album features songs from and inspired by the movie as well as “All The Stars,” the lead single, by Lamar and SZA.
“Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director. The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture. I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel’s vision,” Lamar said.
What’s more, Ryan Coogler reportedly hand-picked Lamar for the soundtrack.
“I am honored to be working with such an incredible artist whose work has been so inspirational, and whose artistic themes align with those we explore in the film. I can’t wait for the world to hear what Kendrick and TDE have in store,” Coogler said.
This is the first time original recordings have been created just for a film in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Remember when Lamar bought a wheelchair-accessible van for his fan?
Jennifer Phillips has been a quadriplegic ever since she was in a car crash in 2007, but she didn’t let that stop her from showing off her love of Kendrick Lamar, attending his concerts in her wheelchair as she was determined to do all the things other girls her age liked to do despite her disability.
The one thing that was keeping her from her full potential was her non-wheelchair accessible van, but Lamar, who had noticed Phillips at his concerts and learned about her story, surprised her with a wheelchair accessible van during the Dallas stop of his tour.
In a touching video, Lamar tells Phillips that he is going to give her his special DAMN. tour jacket. She shows off the jacket in the video, as well as the message he wrote for her:
“Thank you for always supporting me. Your [sic] a inspiration for me. You are strong and positive. Your [sic] kind and beautiful. For all the years of inspiring me, the least I can do is make sure your comfortable driving the city. A gift from me to you. Your [sic] always appreciated! — K. Lamar.”