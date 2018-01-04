Charlottesville elects Nikuyah Walker as first Black woman mayor

Walker is the first independent to be elected to Charlottesville City Council since 1948

This week, Charlottesville City Council members elected Nikuyah Walker as the city’s new mayor, making history in the process.

Walker is the first African-American woman to hold the post in a city that last year became a flashpoint for race relations. She is also the first independent to be elected to Charlottesville City Council since 1948.

“I’m learning, this is all new, but again running a campaign was new, I have been successful,” said Walker of her new position, according to NBC Charlottesville.

“I never looked at it as I’m above than anyone else. There’s just a few additional duties, and whatever they are I will figure them out,” she before the City Council and community members.

Heather Hill was elected as the vice mayor and put out a statement as well, saying, “I certainly believe that we are in a community that is looking for change and I would look forward to the opportunity to partner with Ms. Walker.”

Congratulations, Nikuyah Walker! We hope that Charlottesville will find new life under your leadership.

NBC29 WVIR Charlottesville, VA News, Sports and Weather