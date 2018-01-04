Man shares shocking story of almost getting shot by cops while buying conditioner

'Ziggy' says headphones nearly got him killed after cops pulled guns on him

The frightening story of a man who almost got shot by police while buying conditioner is making its rounds on Twitter.

The man, “Ziggy” on Twitter, said that he had just wanted to buy some conditioner to tame his hair after going to the gym. But that decision nearly cost him his life.

“I was wearing my new headphones; noise canceling. Sometimes I like to shut the world out and listen to music,” he wrote. “They’re dark and sometimes manage to hide in my curls. This is important later.”

‘All I wanted to do was follow instructions’

After Ziggy picked out his conditioner, he said, he saw a Nassau County Police officer “with his weapon drawn.” Shortly after that, a second officer arrived, also with his weapon out.

“The second officer screams at me to get on the ground,” Ziggy recalled. “Now. I can barely hear them cuz of my headphones.”

Ziggy said that the officer screamed at him to follow instructions and “put your hands on the ground and move them forward.”

“My headphones were still blaring. I could barely hear,” Ziggy wrote.

“I can’t hear because of my headphones. Please take them off. So I can follow instructions,” Ziggy asked the police.

“All I wanted to do was follow instructions.”

Finally, Ziggy said, “they put the bracelets on and oddly enough I felt a little safer after that. I was still screaming for them to take off my headphones which they did. They searched my pockets and gym bag. I hadn’t taken anything so I was fine. They let me go.”

On Twitter after the incident, Ziggy explained “the infuriating part” of his ordeal: “The clerk at the store called the police because she thought I was shop lifting. When Nassau County PD got the call. It was for an armed robbery. When they came in, they were looking for somebody with a gun. That’s why theirs were drawn.”

He concluded, “Listening to music on headphones so loud might not have been the smartest move, but it was almost deadly. And it shouldn’t have been.”

