Karma! Sheriff David Clarke gets blocked on Twitter for violent tweets

Former Milwaukee Sheriff David A. Clarke, Jr., found himself temporarily blocked on Twitter for violating the social media site’s terms of service.

Twitter users complained that three of his tweets seemed to be calling for violence against members of the media.

For example, Clarke tweeted the following message, which has since been deleted: “When LYING LIB MEDIA makes up FAKE NEWS to smear me, the ANTIDOTE is to go right at them. Punch them in the nose & MAKE THEM TASTE THEIR OWN BLOOD. Nothing gets a bully like LYING LIB MEDIA”S attention better than to give them a taste of their own blood #neverbackdown.”

That particular tweet also featured a graphic of two wrestlers taking down a third wrestler. Trump’s face was superimposed over the wrestler holding the third one, which was labeled ‘CNN’. Clarke’s face was superimposed on a wrestler kicking the ‘CNN’ wrestler.

Blocked for violating the rules

According to Twitter’s terms of service, users “may not make specific threats of violence or wish for the serious physical harm, death, or disease of an individual or group of people.”

Apparently Sheriff Clarke missed that memo.

When Twitter heard the complaints against Clarke, they responded to one user in an email shared with CNN: “We have reviewed the account you reported and have locked it because we found it to be in violation of the Twitter Rules: https://support.twitter.com/articles/18311. If the account owner complies with our requested actions and stated policies, the account will be unlocked.”

Clarke, whose account was read-only for a time until Twitter unlocked it again, has since responded on Twitter.

“I know I’m winning. Some snowflake lib made a complaint to Twitter because of my earlier tweet about black kids being exploited by lefty failed policies at Ballou High School. I said in my tweet, this CRAP is criminal. Twitter said no violation of rules. Diaper change time.”