2018 is here and theres a whole new batch of TV snacks to feast on that has us excited.
Here’s a rundown of some shows that should definitely be on your watch-list ASAP:
8To Rome For Love
When: Sundays @ 9/8c on Bravo
Relationship expert Diann Valentin has a secret weapon when it comes to finding love for black women…Italy! This TV show is a new reality series from Bravo shows five women on a journey to find love in Rome while uncovering the hang-ups that got them into their romantic rut in the first place. The ladies diverse backgrounds and ages make this show especially interesting and we get to watch Gina Neely try her hand as a single woman after her very public split from her husband, Pat Neely.