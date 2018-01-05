Clinton Foundation under FBI investigation for so-called ‘pay-for-play’

Inquiry looks into whether Hillary and Bill Clinton took donations in exchange for political favors

A new report revealed on Thursday that the Clinton Foundation is being investigated for possible political pay-to-play.

According to The Hill, an inquiry into the foundation is looking at whether Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton took donations in exchange for political favors while Hillary was Secretary of State.

However, the Clintons have vehemently denied those charges.

A distraction from the Russia investigation

Clinton officials said that the new investigation was nothing but an attempt to distract from the current administration’s own legal woes.

“Time after time, the Clinton Foundation has been subjected to politically motivated allegations, and time after time these allegations have been proven false,” a Clinton Foundation spokesman told Fox News.

“None of this has made us waver in our mission to help people.”

Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill also said that the investigation was a “sham” that stemmed from Donald Trump, whose administration is currently under investigation for possible collusion with Russia.

“This is a philanthropy that does life-changing work, which Republicans have tried to turn into a political football. It began with a long-debunked project spearheaded by Steve Bannon during the presidential campaign. It continues with Jeff Sessions doing Trump’s bidding by heeding his calls to meddle with a department that is supposed to function independently,” he said.

He then added, “The goal is to distract from the indictments, guilty pleas, and accusations of treason from Trump’s own people at the expense of our justice system’s integrity. It’s disgraceful, and should be concerning to all Americans.”

Also on Thursday, the Daily Beast reported that the Justice Department is once again looking at Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

Clinton’s email use was the subject of intense scrutiny during the 2016 presidential election. It often prompted chants of “lock her up” from Trump supporters calling for her to be jailed for the emails.