Say what?! Disney star Jake Paul drops N-word in rap freestyle

Sources close to the actor and YouTube star insist he is not racist

Disney Channel star Jake Paul is in hot water after dropping the N-word twice during a freestyle rap.

TMZ published video of the star rapping over Rae Sremmurd‘s “Throw Sum Mo” beat during a weekend at Coachella last year.

Only seconds into the video, Paul raps about “little ass n***as.”

Then, again, later in the video, he raps, “I whip it like my n***a Richie Vetter, he make the pu**y so wet it gets wetter.”

I’m not racist

TMZ reported a source close to Paul saying that he was not racist and that he had matured in the last months since the video. The source also pointed out that Paul just recently collaborated with Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi for a Christmas album.

Paul’s brother, Logan Paul, is also in hot water over a video in which he showed a dead body in Japan’s “Suicide Forest.”