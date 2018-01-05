GOP lawmakers call for Jeff Sessions to resign over Russia probe

In an op-ed, Rep. Mark Meadows and Rep. Jim Jordan say 'it's time for Jeff Sessions to go'

On Thursday morning, two Republican lawmakers called for Jeff Sessions to resign.

Representative Mark Meadows, the Freedom Caucus chair, and Representative Jim Jordan, who sits on the oversight and judiciary committees wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Examiner that “it’s time for Jeff Sessions to go.”

‘When is it time for a new attorney general?’

Specifically, they lambasted Sessions for the way he has handled the investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from the Russia investigation, but it would appear he has no control at all of the premier law enforcement agency in the world,” they wrote. “It is time for Sessions to start managing in a spirit of transparency to bring all of this improper behavior to light and stop further violations.”

“If Sessions can’t address this issue immediately, then we have one final question needing an answer: When is it time for a new attorney general? Sadly, it seems the answer is now,” they added.

They also criticized leaks from the Justice Department, writing, “How many FBI agents and DOJ officials have illegally discussed aspects of an ongoing investigation with reporters? When will it stop?”

Because Sessions has recused himself from the investigation, he is not able to control it as the GOP likely wants him to. However, if Donald Trump were to appoint a new attorney general, that new appointee would be able to seize control of the investigation. It’s likely a new attorney general could also fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Republicans have long criticized the investigation as partisan and have called for it to come to an end. Some, including Trump himself, have even gone so far as to refer to the Department of Justice and the FBI as the “deep state” and an attempt to discredit them. This is just the latest in a series of attempts to stop the investigation.