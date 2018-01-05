Say it ain’t so! Nas and Nicki Minaj call it quits

Nicki Minaj and Nas have reportedly called things off.

According to TMZ, the two of them decided to give up on their seven-month relationship after it started to fizzle due to the strain of living in two different cities.

The two of them started up together in May and have often appeared in each other’s social media posts.

“Only KINGS recognize QUEENS,” Minaj posted alongside a picture of the two of them together back in May, which got the rumor mill churning.

Almost but not quite

She also told Elen DeGeneres in May that she was in the middle of a year of celibacy but would consider breaking it for Nas “’cause he’s so dope.”

“We’re both from Queens, and he is the king of Queens, and I’d like to think I’m the queen of Queens… I have so much respect for him. And he’s kind of cute, too,” she said at the time.

But while it seemed that the two of them were making an effort to be around each other and to make things work, it just wasn’t a good fit.