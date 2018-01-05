Ex-Trump advisor admits he called president an ‘idiot’ amid book revelations

Former Trump advisor Sam Nunberg isn’t disputing the allegations in a new bombshell book that he called President Donald Trump an idiot.

The now infamous book, Fire and Fury, by Michael Wolff, purports to show an inside look into the Trump administration and campaign. Among the salacious tidbits are quotes from several people close to Trump questioning the mental stability and the intelligence of the president.

Wolff wrote, for example, that Nunberg had told Steve Bannon, “If you can get this idiot elected twice…you would achieve something like immortality in politics.”

‘I certainly probably said that’

During an interview with ABC News’ The Briefing Room, Nunberg wouldn’t outright deny the quotes attributed to him.

“I did sit down with Michael. I’m not out here to criticize Michael, but I think Michael used flourish, I’ll put it, on the events I described,” Nunberg said.

Specifically citing the “idiot” quote, Nunberg said, “I certainly probably said that but he’s by no means an idiot, at all.”

What’s more, Nunberg addressed part of the book that alleges he was assigned to try to teach Trump about the Constitution. The book said that he didn’t even make it past the Fourth Amendment.

“I wasn’t there to teach the president the Constitution. The president had a granular understanding of the Constitution, it was good enough,” he said. “What I was there for, it was around eight days before the first debate and I didn’t want him to have any gotcha questions.”

Still, Nunberg didn’t go so far as to say that the quotes were entirely wrong, either.

“When I sat with Michael, who I like a lot, these were very casual type conversations and dinners and lunches,” he said. “I’m not disputing what he writes in the totality, I’m just trying to give it a little more color.”