An Atlanta Christmas-themed birthday party on New Year’s Eve came to an unfortunate end when cops arrested over 60 people for what turned out to be less than an ounce of pot.

The marijuana weighed less than an ounce and was found inside the home leading officers to make dozens of arrests. Those arrested say they do not deserve to go to jail for simply being at a party.

According to Deja Heard, she rented a house in Cartersville, Georgia, on Airbnb to celebrate her 21st birthday. The party was supposed to have Jell-O shorts, “drunk/strip Twister” as well as beer pong but things got out of hand when cops got a call that gunshots were heard by a neighbor.

When police arrived shortly after 2 am, Sunday, they smelled pot outside and went to the home to investigate. There they found about 70 people, among them some high school athletes. That is when they called in the Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force to search the property.

Authorities found a small amount of marijuana, a stolen handgun, two other guns, a baggie of what they assumed was cocaine and some drug paraphernalia.

No one admitted to owning the pot and 63 people were arrested, their ages between 15-31. Each was charged with possession of less than one ounce of pot.

“All the subjects at the residence were placed under arrest for the possession of the suspected marijuana which was within everyone’s reach or control,” Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force’s major, Mark Mayton said.

— Woman allegedly stole $38K in GoFundMe donations meant for murdered co-worker’s daughter

Partygoers said that the police came in without a warrant and there were no gunshots, only fireworks. They also said that they were roughed up by police, bound with zip ties and threatened with tasers.

“All of us are innocent,” said Heard, adding, “It’s just not right.”