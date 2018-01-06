Passengers on a United Airlines flight had to be diverted to Anchorage after a man smeared his excrement around the plane.

Ted Stevens International Airport Police said that United Airlines flight 895 from Chicago to Hong Kong had to stop in Anchorage after a passenger started “passenger smearing feces everywhere.”

Police said that he smeared feces around in a couple bathrooms and also tried to stuff his shirt down a toilet.

The man reportedly cooperated with the flight crew and was seated when they landed. He was eventually taken to Providence Hospital for a psychological evaluation.

The plane was grounded overnight for maintenance, which meant the passengers were stranded for the night in Anchorage.

