Passengers on a United Airlines flight had to be diverted to Anchorage after a man smeared his excrement around the plane.
Ted Stevens International Airport Police said that United Airlines flight 895 from Chicago to Hong Kong had to stop in Anchorage after a passenger started “passenger smearing feces everywhere.”
Police said that he smeared feces around in a couple bathrooms and also tried to stuff his shirt down a toilet.
The man reportedly cooperated with the flight crew and was seated when they landed. He was eventually taken to Providence Hospital for a psychological evaluation.
The plane was grounded overnight for maintenance, which meant the passengers were stranded for the night in Anchorage.
— GOP lawyer who defended New Jim Crow voting laws may become federal judge —
“These are the real #heros right here,” @united passenger BJ Canup said. “These men kept the young man calm as we landed in #Anchorage.”
Enrico Millo, Zach Baker, Evans Mendonca & Tri Nguyen kept #UnitedAirlines disruptive passenger calm. @ktva pic.twitter.com/uvujJgFFt5
— SCOTT GROSS (@11ScottGross) January 5, 2018