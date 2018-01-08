On Monday, James Damore, the Google employee who was fired for a memo in which he suggested that women were not biologically capable of working in the tech industry, filed suit against Google for discriminating against politically conservative white men.

In a new lawsuit, Damore claimed that Google “singled out, mistreated, and systematically punished and terminated” anyone who didn’t share their liberal views.

“Google’s management goes to extreme — and illegal — lengths to encourage hiring managers to take protected categories such as race and/or gender into consideration as determinative hiring factors, to the detriment of Caucasian and male employees and potential employees at Google,” the suit reads.

Damore and former Google engineer David Gudeman are seeking to file a class action suit on behalf of conservative white men.

This isn’t much of a surprise, considering Damore publicly hired Harmeet K. Dhillon, the Republican National Committee’s Committeewoman for California, back in August as his attorney.

The ten-page manifesto

In a lengthy memo that went viral in August, Damore had argued against Google’s “echo chamber” of liberal ideas.

“In highly progressive environments, conservatives are a minority that feel like they need to stay in the closet to avoid open hostility. We should empower those with different ideologies to be able to express themselves,” he wrote.

But while he wanted more diversity of viewpoints, he wasn’t so kind to diversity when it came to gender. Specifically, he said, the gender pay gap “doesn’t necessarily imply sexism.”

He also blasted Google’s efforts at diversity.

“These practices are based on false assumptions generated by our biases and can actually increase race and gender tensions. We’re told by senior leadership that what we’re doing is both the morally and economically correct thing to do, but without evidence this is just veiled left ideology that can irreparably harm Google,” he wrote.