LaVar Ball’s Big Baller Brand has a big fat ‘F’ from the Better Business Bureau.

With 32 formal complaints, 44 negative customers, and zero positive reviews, it seems like it’s buyer beware with the brand. Customers complained of delayed orders or even incorrectly processed ones.

“This company does not offer refunds,” read one complaint from November. “I purchased 2 items and was told there would be a 1-2 week delay. I have been waiting 6 weeks now, and when I asked why it was taking so long, I was called a ‘small baller’. At this point I believe they have decided to steal my money.”

“The customer service is awful and I believe that they are running nothing but a scam,” another customer complained.

Blair Looney, the CEO of Better Business Bureau of Central California, told TMZ Sports that the bureau had reached out to Ball to help fix the issues with the company on two separate occasions. However, Ball turned them down.

“This is very definitely substandard normal business practices for anybody,” Looney said.

