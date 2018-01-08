Oprah Winfrey’s 7 Most Presidential Moments  

Since delivering her moving acceptance speech at the 75th annual Golden Globes, the case for Oprah Winfrey to run for president in 2020 is louder than ever before.

Though America isn’t worthy of a President Oprah Winfrey, we’re totally here for it. Even if it’s doubtful America even made it on Oprah’s Favorite Things list after electing the hot mess that currently resides in the White House.

Nonetheless, the Queen of all media has already demonstrated her qualifications to be Commander in Chief. And when you consider what we currently have for a leader, a Madame President Winfrey actually doesn’t sound too bad.

Here are 7 of Oprah Winfrey’s most presidential moments:

She gave everyone on her show a free car.

“You get a car! You get a car! Everybody gets a car!” Oprah wasn’t bluffing in 2004 when she gave everyone in her studio audience a new Pontiac G6. Like the fair-minded leader she is, she made sure everyone got their own set of keys — a true measure of equality. Oprah always made sure none of her guests went home empty handed throughout her entire career, giving them goodies like books, food, and anything that would ensure they lived their best life. If she can give away transportation to an entire studio audience, imagine what Oprah could do with our current social security benefits system.

She started a school for girls in Africa.

Foreign diplomacy might be one of Oprah’s strongest suits. While other celebrities come to Africa to adopt kids and leave the rest behind, Oprah started the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in 2007 in South Africa. “I wanted to give this opportunity to girls who had a light so bright that not even poverty could dim that light,” Winfrey said during a news conference. If Oprah can spread her goodwill to foreign countries without causing war, imagine what she would do if given a seat at the United Nations.

She’s the Queen of all media.

Oprah’s campaign slogan should be “started from the bottom, now I’m here.” She came from humble beginnings: living in the poor, racist South. But despite all of these obstacles, she has impacted every segment of media. She’s done film, radio and television. She has a national magazine and owned a television channel. Mama O has been in the game for over 25 years and remains the most relevant of all. She’s also very rich with wealthy friends who are also Black. If Oprah has mastered working the media and gaining wealth along the way, imagine what she could do with improving our global image and economic strength across the world.

She’s put everyone on.

Oprah is your fave’s fave. Everyone loves Oprah. Everyone. Try finding anyone who has tried to come for her and succeeded? Before Beyoncé, Michelle Obama, there was and still is Oprah. In fact, Ms. Winfrey’s impact is so strong they call it “The Oprah Effect.” When Oprah cosigns you, she’s game changes. The original DeGeneres Queen who inspired Ellen, Rachel Ray, Iyanla Vanzant, Dr. Phil and other TV greats. Forget what the critics say, if Oprah likes your book, it will go platinum and her followers will become your biggest fans. With her OWN channel, she helped keep Tyler Perry relevant and made Ava DuVernay soar with hit shows that are now must-watch-TV. If she can get a competitive industry to love her unconditionally, imagine what she can do with a divided nation.

She beat the Texas Cattle Industry.

Texas, the Lone Star conservative state that no Democrat can beat — except Oprah. In the late ’90s, the Texas Cattle Industry tried to sue the Queen for defaming beef under what was then referred to as “veggie libel” laws. This stemmed from an interview she had on her show warning the public about Mad Cow disease. Shortly after the show aired, sales for beef notably dropped. Because of Oprah’s impact, Texas tried to come at her hard. She, of course, didn’t back down. She moved the taping of the show to Amarillo, Texas during the trial and won the case. If Oprah can win court case battles in Texas, imagine her easily securing a victory in other red states as well.

She cares about your health more than you do.

Oprah is always telling us to stay in shape, eat well, and live our best lives. Health and wellness is second nature to the mother of all media, as she has brought nearly every health expert on TV and helped launched their careers along the way (there would be no Dr. Oz if it wasn’t for Oprah). Oprah has explored and studied nearly every major diet trend known to man. Now she has a brand of food of her own, and it’s pretty damn good. Only Oprah can get us to pay for butternut squash in broccoli cheddar soup and not complain. If Oprah can convince even the most stubborn to try new healthy foods, imagine how she would tackle healthcare!

She knows how to uplift you more than anyone else.

There has never been a time where we needed Oprah’s words of wisdom as much as we do now. As the country comes to terms with scandals from Hollywood to the White House, who better than Oprah to get us all the way together. Her Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech at the 75th Golden Globes was not just simply an inspiration, but a revelation. While she could have thanked everyone she’s worked with along the way, she took more time to get America together about its rugged ways and empowered the voices that are often ignored. In that powerful speech, she formally declared that it’s “Time’s Up” for bigotry and marginalization. “Speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have,” Oprah said in her speech. At a time when truth is being denied and intimidated, it is in Oprah we trust to protect and defend it.

Ernest Owens is the Editor of Philadelphia magazine’s G Philly. He has written for USA Today, NBC News, BET, HuffPost and several other major publications. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram and ernestowens.com.