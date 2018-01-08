Rose McGowan is capitalizing on the #MeToo movement.

The actress, who was the first to step forward and accuse Harvey Weinstein of rape, slammed the actresses who wore black to the Golden Globes.

On Twitter, McGowan responded to the silent protest by saying that “not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger” to help the women suffering in silence before the advent of the #MeToo movement.

Telling her story

But when she isn’t slamming protesting actresses on Twitter, McGowan is working on promoting her new documentary series, “Citizen Rose.”

The five-part series will air on E! on January 30 and tells the story of how she came forward to speak out against Weinstein.

“You are formally invited into my mind and world,” McGowan said in a press release about the documentary. “I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival.”

“By going up against the Hollywood machine, McGowan has shown true courage in the face of adversity, and this documentary will take you behind the scenes of her tumultuous and fascinating life,” E! said in a statement. “She will process, in almost real time, the massive social change she has helped usher in, as well as fight back against those who have hurt so many, including her.”

The series has been accused of erasing Tarana Burke, who created the #MeToo tag in the first place. This weekend, she responded to that criticism.

“FYI: not turning # MeToo into a show. I’m documenting the past 3 months of my life as I ready BRAVE my book for publishing,” McGowan tweeted on Saturday. “I trademarked # ROSEARMY 3 years ago. I am part of # MeToo because I am a Me Too, it’s not my movement. My book hasn’t come out, don’t assume anything.”

You can check out the trailer for yourself below and let us know what you think.