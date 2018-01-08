Dorothy Ngongang, of South Carolina, got a call from the people who were selling three acres and the house where generations of her family used to pick cotton. The call was to inquire if she and her family would like to purchase the land.

Decker Ngongang tweeted about it on Boxing Day saying, “My mom and her nine siblings grew up sharecropping in SC. A while back they found out the land our family worked was for sale, so they pooled their $ and bought the house+land where gen’s of our family picked cotton. This was the first Giles family holiday in the old/new house.”

The family lived in a sharecropping hut across the street from the house they now own. “We were playmates as children, and we played with white children who lived within close proximity to us,” Dorothy said.

They loved the thought of pooling their money together to purchase the land. They said the really liked the idea of having a place for out of town family to stay when they visited or a place to take care of sick relatives or even just to connect with classmates.

“We reminisce about playing under the porch, and how we just love looking at that beautiful white house with the wraparound porch,” Dorothy shared.

The woman who sold them the land said she wanted them to have the house and three acres because she remembered the connection they had as children.

Last Christmas was the first one that the Giles family spent in the home that means so much to all of them and they certainly made the most of it judging by the lovely pictures they shared of the holiday.

