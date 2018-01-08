In the wake of her inspiring speech at the Golden Globes, Oprah Winfrey has the country chanting for her to run for president in 2020.

If she does, it would be an interesting matchup, considering her opponent would be a huge fan of hers.

President Donald Trump has tweeted about Oprah over a dozen times and posted her inspirational messages and quotes. For example, when she started the Oprah Winfrey Network in 2012, he said that she would succeed because “she knows how to win.”

In that same year, he also tweeted that he “adored” Oprah.

“By the way, where is @Oprah?” he tweeted. “4 years ago she strongly supported Obama–now she is silent. Anyway, who cares, I adore Oprah.”

Even earlier than that, Trump even suggested that he would like her as his running mate when he eventually ran for president.

“Well, I really haven’t gotten quite there yet. Oprah, I love Oprah. Oprah would always be my first choice. Oprah, your competitor, right? She’s really a great woman, though, she is a terrific woman. She’s somebody that’s very special. I think, if she’d do it, she’d be fantastic. She’s popular, she’s brilliant, she’s a wonderful woman,” he said in 1999 on “Larry King Live.”

— Recy Taylor: Here’s the woman Oprah shined a light on at Golden Globes —

Presidential ambitions on Oprah’s show

And back in 1988, Trump started the ball rolling on the possibility of his presidency.

“People have talked to you about whether or not you want to run. Would you ever?” Oprah asked him on her show.

“Probably not,” he said, though he seemed to change his tune later.

“I do get tired of seeing what’s happening with this country, and if it got so bad, I would never want to rule it out totally, because I really am tired of seeing what’s happening with this country, how we’re really making other people live like kings, and we’re not,” he said.

“You’ve said, though, that if you did run for president, you believe you’d win,” Oprah said.

“Well, I don’t know. I think I’d win. I tell you what, I wouldn’t go in to lose. I’ve never gone in to lose in my life. If I did decide to do it, I think I’d be inclined, I would say that I would have a hell of a chance of winning…I think people are tired of seeing the United States ripped off,” Trump agreed.