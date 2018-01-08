Donald Trump is once again pandering to Black America.

On Twitter, Trump took credit for the historic low unemployment rate for African Americans. The president also took the opportunity to slam the Democratic Party.

“African American unemployment is the lowest ever recorded in our country. The Hispanic unemployment rate dropped a full point in the last year and is close to the lowest in recorded history,” he tweeted. “Dems did nothing for you but get your vote!”

Black unemployed lowest since 1972

In December, Black unemployment hit its lowest rate since 1972.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking the rate for African-American workers over age 16 in 1972, and since that time, the rate has never fallen below 7 percent.

That is, until December, when it was 6.8 percent.

Last year, Black unemployment rose early in the year, reaching 8 percent in March. By September, it had fallen back to 7 percent, and by the end of the year, it took a dive below that 7 percent line for the first time ever.

For comparison, the white unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in December, and the overall unemployment rate was 4.1 percent that same month.

But job growth is slowing down

However, job growth numbers were down in that same month. According to the Labor Department, 148,000 jobs were created in December, compared to the 252,000 jobs created in November.

What’s more, the year 2017 saw 2.1 million jobs created, down from 2016’s 2.2 million.

This despite the fact that President Donald Trump has often promised that his policies and presidency will be good for the economy. For example, Trump’s supporters often cite the bump in the stock market shortly after his election as proof that Trump will be good for jobs.