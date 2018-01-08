NAACP calls for anti-Trump protest at College Football Championship

President Donald Trump is set to be in Atlanta for the College Football Championship on Monday, and already, activist groups are promising to protest his appearance.

Trump will be in attendance at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the University of Georgia and the University of Alabama will play for the championship title.

While the NAACP said that they would not be part of the planned protest, the civil right organization did encourage people at the game to wear white.

“The Atlanta NAACP will not be officially participating in a protest outside at the game. Trump has made a terrible decision and is disrupting (the game) with his presence,” the NAACP’s local chapter said on Facebook on Sunday. “We respect those who choose to do so, and we fully expect some groups who will be protesting outside the game.”

Still, they said, “we will not let the President’s visit go without a response.”

“If you are lucky enough to attend the game, we encourage you to bring a white towel to wave simulating a blizzard while the president is in the packed stadium. Trump supporters mockingly call the opposition snowflakes, but when we come together we create a mighty storm.”

“We are presently working with a number of civil rights/social justice organizations and we will share additional plans as appropriate,” the organization said.

If you don’t like Atlanta, don’t come

Trump has recently criticized Atlanta as “horrible” and “crime infested.” This prompted a response from Richard Rose, the president of the Atlanta NAACP chapter, who said in a message to Trump on MSNBC that if Atlanta is “so bad, don’t come.”

Refuse Fascism ATL has also said that they will be planning a protest ahead of Trump’s arrival. They plan to “take a knee against Trump” outside CNN’s world headquarters shortly before Trump arrives two hours prior to kickoff.