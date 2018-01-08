Trump Tower evacuates due to rooftop fire in New York City

Two people were hurt in the fire, according to a local reporter

On Monday morning, emergency responders got the call about a one alarm fire in Trump Tower in New York City.

According to a New York Police Department spokesman, the blaze was on the roof, and there were no evacuations in the 68-floor building. The FDNY tweeted out that the fire was “under control” but has not yet further commented.

Trump Org thanks Fire Department

In an emailed statement to The Washington Post, the Trump Organization said, “There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The FDNY were here within minutes and did an exceptional job. Everything is under control and no evacuations were made.”

Donald Trump‘s son, Eric Trump, also tweeted out a similar statement: “There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise!”

There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise! https://t.co/xuTmq1GBbj — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 8, 2018

While authorities initially said that no one was hurt, a local reporter with WPIX confirmed that two people had been hurt in the fire.