Kanye West fulfills fan dying of cancer’s final wish

When Kanye West found out about a fan trying to reach him who was dying of cancer, he quickly caught up with her family.

According to TMZ, the preteen girl was a huge fan of West’s, so her family had worked hard to get a hold of him.

Finally, last week, he FaceTimed with the girl, who was thrilled to have the chance to talk to her favorite rapper.

After the two of them chatted for a good, long time, she asked him to rap her favorite song, “I Love Kanye.” He of course obliged.

Sadly, the fan passed away not long after the conversation.