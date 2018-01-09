Meghan Markle is swearing off social media ahead of her big royal wedding. Her Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts have all been taken offline.

Kensington Palace told Us Weekly of the decision, “Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years, however as she has not used them for some time, she has taken the decision to close them.”

Disappointing, but not surprising

It’s not too much of a surprise that Markle’s social media accounts would go by the wayside as she comes closer to becoming royalty. After all, none of the royals have their own personal accounts. Instead, they issue statements through Kensington Palace and other official outlets.

What’s more, Markle has sworn off of other platforms before. She shut down her lifestyle blog, The Tig, in April after reports surfaced of her relationship with Prince Harry.

“After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig,” she wrote at the time. “What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.'”

Still, it’s a shame to see Markle leave the social media space. Her vibrant love of life was apparent in her posts, and it would have been nice to see that continue.

Still, Markle is headed for her own happily ever after, and we’re absolutely thrilled for her. She’s set to marry Prince Harry on May 19 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in a wedding event that will be televised so we can all cheer her on.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle arrive at POP Brixton to visit @ReprezentRadio 🎧 pic.twitter.com/NsxphnLDod — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2018