Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Brixton visit divides urban community

The world's new favorite royal couple causes frenzy in London's Harlem

On Tuesday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid a royal visit to Brixton, often known as “London’s Harlem.”

But according to NBC News, the visit has divided the community, which is suffering from creeping gentrification and rising rent prices. Critics question whether anything good will come out of the visit, or if it’s nothing but a PR ploy because of Markle’s biracial heritage.

“It’s a stunt for the royal family,” Mike Eweje, who works at Budget Carpets in one of the famous railway arches, told NBC News.

“Did Will come here with his missus?” he asked. “I don’t think so. It’s like, ‘Look at us, we’ve got a black person with us now.’”

–Royal relative wears ‘racist’ brooch to meet Meghan Markle–

Derek Chong, who sells fruits and vegetables on Brixton’s Electric Avenue, on the other hand, said that he was glad Prince Harry was the one visiting Brixton. Of the royals, Chong said, Harry was “more in touch with the ordinary people.”

Others, like Anita Thorpe, who owns a lifestyle store called Diverse, said that Brixton was chosen purely because of Markle’s background, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“They think it’s a good fit coming to Brixton,” she said. “It’s a bit of a cliché, but I guess also something quite positive.”

She did, however, note that the visit was “not going to make a massive difference.”

Visiting the underground music scene

During Markle and Prince Harry visit to Brixton, they stopped in Reprezent, an underground music radio station.

In addition to showcasing new music and emerging talents, Reprezent is also known for speaking out against gun and knife violence. Reprezent founder Shane Carey told NBC News that the organization provided a way for young people to be confident in their creative abilities and to learn new skills in a safe environment.

For the people at Reprezent, the royal visit is exciting.

“I absolutely love the royals, it’s ridiculous,” said Henrie Kwushue, who presents a morning rap show at the station. “The fact they’re coming here, they’re interested in diversity, they’re interested in what we have to say.”