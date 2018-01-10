O.J. Simpson addresses the rumor he’s Khloe Kardashian’s dad

O.J. Simpson thinks that the rumor he’s really Khloé Kardashian‘s dad is laughable.

Literally.

According to TMZ, a photographer caught up to him and his daughter, Sydney, to tell him that “congratulations are in order” for Khloé’s pregnancy.

It was clear that Simpson and Sydney both caught the subtext of the question: a rumor that’s been around since the National Enquirer charged that Simpson had secretly fathered Khloe.

‘I have nothing to do with it’

Sydney burst out laughing, and Simpson laughed too before responding, “Well, for Bob, yeah,” referring to his late friend, Robert Kardashian Sr.

“But, for me, I don’t think for me, I have nothing to do with it. Khloé and the girls, when they were growing up, were nice and terrific and I think today, they’re still nice and terrific except they’ve kind of added sex appeal to their resume,” he added.

“I’m happy for them. Congratulations to her. But trust me, I have nothing to do with it. I would be proud if I had anything to do with it, but I don’t.”

And that’s that.