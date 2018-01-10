Women of Democratic Party to wear all black to Trump’s SOTU address

Some women of the Democratic Party are reportedly set to wear black to Donald Trump‘s State of the Union address later on this month, in a move that we’ve seen before, at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

During last week’s Globes, celebrities donned black as a form of protest to show solidarity with both the #MeToo movement and the #TimesUp movement.

The #MeToo movement saw women all around the world coming forward to share their stories of sexual harassment and assault, proving how widespread and pervasive rape culture can be.

The mission of the #TimesUp initiative is to stand up for women who don’t have the fame and fortune to stand up against their abusers.

What’s more, funds raised on behalf of the movement go toward helping women pay for legal fees. Particularly women who are brave enough to stand up against rich and powerful men like, say, Trump.

In that spirit, many in Hollywood donned black in solidarity with the #TimesUp initiative, and now, that trend is catching fire on Capitol Hill.

#TimesUp at the State of the Union

Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier told NBC News that the women of the Democratic Women’s Working Group had expressed their support for the initiative and wanted to make a statement.

So, they invited women in both the House and Senate, both Democrat and Republican, to wear black to the State of the Union speech taking place later this month.

“This is a culture change that is sweeping the country, and Congress is embracing it,” Speier said.

It’s fitting that Speier would be at the forefront of this silent protest. After all, she was the one to come forward and uncover the pervasive sexual misconduct in Congress. Capitol Hill has long been plagued by sexual harassment and expensive settlements with the victims of the men in office, and Speier was a key player in uncovering that shame.