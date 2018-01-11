HYPE! Marvel releases new ‘Black Panther’ sneak peek and we can’t wait

Marvel’s Black Panther is set for release on Feb. 16, and it’s already on track to be the biggest, Blackest movie of the year.

The first ever Black-led superhero movie for the studio has already got people talking, and we’ve seen some pretty epic trailers released as we gear up for February.

The latest promo is a featurette called “Good to Be King,” which shines a spotlight on the titular character, T’Challa, and his journey to becoming the ruler of the fictional country of Wakanda.

–Black Panther ticket sales on Fandango already setting records–

T’Challa, who first appeared in Captain America: Civil War, inherited the throne during that movie’s events when his father, King T’Chaka, was killed. Now, in Black Panther, T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, returns to his homeland to claim that throne and all of the responsibility that it entails. After all, Wakanda is the most technologically advanced country in the world, and they guard their secrets fiercely.

“He has to keep harmony between the tribes within his country, and that means managing expectations and doing things that are unpopular,” director Ryan Coogler explained, according to BlackMovie.com. “At the same time, he is the protector of that nation.”

The featurette itself shows Boseman talking about the “responsibility” that T’Challa bears as both superhero and sovereign and shows clips from the upcoming movie as T’Challa defends his rule from challengers.

You can check out the full promo piece below.

Setting records

The biggest, Blackest movie of 2018 is already setting records, too.

In just 24 hours, according to Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis, the film already had more advance ticket sales than any other Marvel film in Fandango’s history.

It’s clear to see that the public is hungry for some #BlackExcellence, and this film is already giving that to us. Every new promo and trailer just has us more excited to see it.

We can hardly wait until Feb. 16.