WATCH: Gabrielle Union plays bad ass mom in new film ‘Breaking In’

Union is a desperate mother trying to break into a home to save her children held hostage

A new trailer has dropped for Gabrielle Union‘s thriller, Breaking In, and we’re already excited to go see it.

The film, produced by Union and Will Packer, stars Union as a desperate mother trying to break into a home with supposedly unbreakable security where her children are being held hostage.

Breaking In is based on the story of Jaime Primak Sullivan, who will serve as an executive producer on the film. Valerie Bleth Sharp and Jeff Morrone will also executive produce.

Directed by James McTeigue, Breaking In also stars Aijona Alexus, Billy Burke, Richard Cabral, and Seth Carr. Will Packer Productions’ James Lopez and Practical Pictures’ Craig Perry and Sheila Taylor are producing alongside Union and Packer.

Breaking In debuts on Mother’s Day this year. In the meantime, you can check out the trailer below and let us know what you think.