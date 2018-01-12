Don Lemon did not mince words in response to Donald Trump’s crass commentary about immigrants from the African diaspora. After Trump referred to Haiti and African countries as “shithole countries” during a meeting with senators in the Oval Office, Lemon dedicated his CNN show attaching a label to Trump and to speak directly to Trump supporters.

“The president of the United States is racist.” Those were Lemon’s opening remarks on his show. He went on to ask Trump advocates a question. “What does it say about you that no matter what, no matter what, you continue to make excuses for this man, for his vile behavior?”

To see Lemon’s entire remarks to Trump supporters, watch the video below.