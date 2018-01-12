Over the years, Don Lemon has had his fair share of side-eyes from the Black community due to numerous on-air WTF moments.

Writer and editor Gerren Keith Gaynor perfectly summed up the frustration Black people have with Lemon.

“As an openly gay, African-American man, Lemon’s spot in primetime matters. His thoughts on issues and policies impacting communities of color matters.

“At times, Lemon’s takes on these topics have been excruciating to watch.

“The CNN anchor, 51, has often been denigrated for on-air gaffes, earning him a spot on Columbia Journalism Review’s “worst journalists” list in 2014. He’s also been accused of talking down to the Black community in occasions marked by dangerous stereotypes and respectability politics.

“His tone-deaf comments on race and social issues could make a not-so-greatest hits list,” wrote Gaynor in a 2017 piece for theGrio.

Gaynor went on to note some of Lemon’s most notable gaffes, but he also acknowledged the more fiery, openly pro-Black stances Lemon had taken as of late.

Since that fall 2017 story, Lemon has systematically shown why he should have his Black card reinstated. The most recent moment that had Black folks looking like Wee Bey was Lemon’s tear into Trump and his supporters over Trump calling Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations “shithole countries.”

Don Lemon calls Trump racist here & then amazingly through silence, tells people who still support him to go f*ck themselves. This is an inspiring watch. Kudos to Don for stepping up.#RacistTrump @donlemon https://t.co/OVAV8v449F — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 12, 2018

via GIPHY

Ok, Don! We see you. Reactions to Don calling a thing a thing were swift and hilarious. Some people are ready to even let Don attend the cookout.

Don Lemon 2012 vs. Don Lemon 2018 pic.twitter.com/ULg4QzCxHv — wikipedia brown, unstable genius (@eveewing) January 12, 2018

Don Lemon 2012 vs Don Lemon 2018 pic.twitter.com/I7eIszWNvP — Astead (@AsteadWesley) January 12, 2018

I never thought I’d say this, but we are all Don Lemon. pic.twitter.com/d4FwmOT6UV — Erin Brrr, sir (@erinscafe) January 12, 2018

Don Lemon 2012 vs. Don Lemon 2018 pic.twitter.com/JgxCbAOW2e — wikipedia brown, unstable genius (@eveewing) January 12, 2018



Are we ready to invite cousin Don back to the cookout?