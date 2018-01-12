Don’t come for Meghan Markle. She ain’t send for you.

NBC tried it, though. The network’s ‘Today’ show account tweeted out a question about Meghan Markle’s hair style, asking viewers if her ‘bun’ was ‘refreshing’ or ‘sloppy.’

Come again?

How many times do white folks feel the need to question our hair? Why? Just why?

Remember when Julianna Rancic tried to come for Zendaya? Fortunately, the world put her on blast and Zendaya appropriately clapped back.

We get it. Folk will always have something to say about Meghan’s fashion sense, hairstyle and swag because of her upcoming nuptials.

But come with receipts. Don’t try to come for her about her ‘bun.’ There is no one in the world trying to hear that.