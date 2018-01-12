Walk among the tree tops and mountains at New York’s ‘Wild Center’

A bird's-eye view of the Adirondack Mountains and Forest Preserve is right at your fingertips.

In the fourth and final episode of theGrio.com’s ‘Journeyman’ series, Fitz Henley walks among the tree tops in upstate New York.

Fitz invites viewers to join him as he tours Tupper Lake’s ‘Wild Center,’ a museum that’s more of an outdoor adventure than you’re used to. The center includes a ‘Wild Walk,’ which gives visitors a bird’s-eye view of the glorious Adirondack Mountains and Forest Preserve.

TheGrio.com’s journeyman found time to get caught in a life-size spider web and explore the multiple lakes and rivers near the Wild Center’s campus.

“You can always find adventure if you just take the initiative,” Fitz says during the final episode. “Just hit the road and you can be a journeyman, too.”

Journeyman, Episode 1: TheGrio’s ‘Journeyman’ travel series delivers adventure you didn’t think was possible:

Journeyman, Episode 2: Explore the strange underground world of Luray caverns:

Journeyman, Episode 3: Billings Farm is Vermont’s breathtaking, best kept secret for family fun: