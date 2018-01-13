Once again, Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren is in hot water for comments she made about immigrants after the president’s “sh**hole countries” comments. The remarks were made during an Oval Office immigration meeting.

On Friday, she defended the President’s reported comments concerning some immigrants who come to the US.

“Why are we having all these people from sh**hole countries come here?” The Washington Post reported President Trump asking the immigration meeting.

The comments were made about Haiti, several African countries and El Salvador.

“Why do we need more Haitians?” Trump asked, before adding, “Take them out.”

The backlash to these comments came hard and fast. Tomi Lahren, who is infamous for her ability and penchant for making people angry, had no problem defending comments.

“If they aren’t sh**hole countries, why don’t their citizens stay there? Let’s be honest. Call it like it is,” she posted on Twitter. It didn’t take long for the Twitterverse to tear her apart.

“Why do you live/work in California/NYC instead of your native South Dakota?” tweeted CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski.

Africa bureau Chief for The Washington Post, Kevin Sieff, tweeted, “Hey Tomi, Washington Post sh**hole bureau chief here. Love your foreign affairs reporting. Did you know there are 8.7 million Americans living overseas? Can’t imagine why they would leave home.”

Tomi Lahren is no stranger to controversy and she seems to relish the attention she gets for it.

After the criticism, she faced for her “sh**hole countries” tweet Lahren attempted to tie the controversy to Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful protests.

“All these leftist pearl clutchers are so upset President Trump referred to some ‘sh**hole countries’ while they’ve spent the last 2 years+ telling us the USA is a sh**hole country not worth standing for. Please. Get over yourselves,” she tweeted.

Tomi Lahren might think his comments are appropriate but Trump claims he didn’t say the remarks to begin with.

“Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country,” Trump posted on Twitter. “Never said ‘take them out.’ Made up by Dems.”