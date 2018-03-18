Historically, women have always been integral to hip-hop. It was Cindy Campbell, DJ Kool Herc’s sister whose birthday inspired the infamous party at 1520 Sedgewick in the Bronx that is considered the birth of hip-hop. It was Sylvia Robinson who signed The Sugar Hill Gang to her label, Sugar Hill Records. She was the driving force behind the first two hit singles in hip-hop.

Yet, women remain marginalized in hip-hop music and culture. They are underpaid, underrepresented, and underrated at every level of the culture. It’s a painful truth not only in hip-hop, but also in the larger society in countless other industries. Still, the historical contributions of women to the culture are tremendous. Female emcees have always moved the culture forward with amazing lyrics, standout feature performances, and overall swag that has helped hip-hop grow and evolve for over 40 years.

Here is a short list of some of the pioneering women of hip-hop: