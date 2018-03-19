Rick Ross hit the stage this weekend and dispelling rumors that the rapper was still seriously ill.

This past Saturday night, the DailyMail reports that the Maybach Music boss returned to the stage in Las Vegas at The Light, a nightclub.

The 42-year-old rapper performed in front of fans for the first time since his release from the hospital a little over a week ago.

‘ERRTHANG GUCCI!!” the artist wrote on Instagram showing out his outfit on stage.

In another posted picture, you can see Ross interacting with a crowd of fans who are clearly excited that the rapper has returned to the stage.

During the event, Ross also reportedly mentioned his artist, Meek Mill, and led a chant saying “Free Meek Mill!” in support of the incarcerated Philly rapper.

A week ago, he shared his first social media message with a short but sweet message to his family, friends, and fans: “Ain’t nothing like home. I love ya’ll.”

A day later, the music mogul was spotted spending time with his family, taking his daughters shopping.

What happened

TMZ, the outlet that originally broke the story of the music mogul’s mystery illness, is now reporting that Rick Ross had respiratory issues that turned out to be heart-related. Ross is now allegedly receiving additional medical care at his home.

Ross’ family and friends have denied claims that he was put on life support. Nonetheless, fans and celebrities alike have showered his social media feeds with prayers and well wishes.

The one person who hasn’t shown much compassion is his longtime hip-hop rival, 50 Cent, who seemed to post an extremely negative message directed at Ross.

50 Cent posted a picture of a scene from the movie Rocky IV in which one of the Russian fighter Drago’s hits kills Apollo Creed. In the scene, Drago stands over a dying Creed saying, “If he dies, he dies.”

A pretty harsh post since at the time, Ross was rumored to be suffering from pneumonia and unresponsive.

Rick Ross still has yet to respond directly to 50 Cent’s posts.