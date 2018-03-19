Today on #theDownload:

There was a fourth explosion Sunday night, in Southwest, Texas, injuring two young men in their twenties. The Austin Chief Police told reporters that it is possible the explosion “was activated by someone who used a tripwire either handling, kicking or coming in contact with a tripwire that activated the device.” The investigation is ongoing.

We have just learned the two victims are white. Speculation swirled about the possibility of a hate crime as both victims of package bomb explosions were African-American males.

A new study reveals that even when a black boy is raised in a wealthy family, if he lives in america, he will still earn less than a white boy when he reaches adulthood. While white boys who grow up rich are likely to remain so, black boys raised at the top, however, are more likely to become poor than to stay wealthy.

And Stevie Wonder isn’t here for the Bruno Mars cultural appropriation comments. He told TMZ “Bruno is a great talent, so the other stuff is just bullsh*t.”

