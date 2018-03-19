Spanish media outlets are reporting that a man boarded a flight and caused a racist ruckus that got him escorted off the airplane before takeoff.

The Binter Canarias flight to La Palmas (Spain) began at North Tenerife Airport.space“> The unidentified man was seen by eye-witnesses getting on the flight and subsequently hurling “racist abuses” at a Black female flight attendant.

According to SF Gate, the irate and belligerent man reportedly told the flight attendant, “Get out of here. I don’t want Blacks around me.” Refusing to accept the man’s racist tirade and treatment of the flight attendant, the captain of the flight reportedly confronted the passenger about his comments and ordered him to leave the airplane.

The man reportedly refused to leave the aircraft and so the captain called for security guards to have him removed. The man then “briefly protested,” but can later be seen exiting the plane in a video taken by another passenger.

According to El Pais, Noelia Curbelo, spokeswoman for Binter, confirmed that the man was removed from the flight.

The stewardess is reportedly of Senegalese descent and has been working with the airline company for over two years.

SF Gate reported that the airline also issued this following tweet on the incident:

“From Binter we want to express our utmost rejection and outrage at behaviors of this type and show our full support to our crews who constantly strive to provide the best service to our customers.”

The airline also took the additional step of filing a complaint against the angry 70-year-old man for “racial abuse.”