An unidentified 13-year-old Georgia boy is now in custody after Cobb County police suspected he was responsible for leaving racist messages for the NAACP’s chapter there.

According to WXIA-TV, police officials in Cobb County and at the Marietta Police Department were contacted on February 28 after the chapter had received terroristic threats on its voicemail.

A frightening trend

The disturbing messages contain profanity, anti-Black and anti-Semitic slurs, as well as threats of physical harm. Cobb County NAACP president Deane Bonner drew comparisons with the Parkland, Fla., shooting last month which killed 17 people.

“At 13, terroristic threats should be taken seriously,” she told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

On one of the released clips, the suspect can be heard saying, “My number is kill n****** 101. My name, Johnny Rebel. My profession murdering black people. F*** you stupid f****** n******. (Inaudible) F****** kill yourself. Stupid n**** loving Jews.”

The calls were reportedly made around 1:13 a.m. on Feb. 25, coming from an unknown number. Officials from the Cobb County NAACP chapter and the Georgia NAACP contacted law enforcement about the voicemails on Feb. 28. An investigation revealed the age of the caller.

Phyllis Blake, the Georgia NAACP president, told WXIA that she was “disgusted” by the development.

”It is just unbelievable that we have people live this in our world and we just have to remember when we hear that not to let us deter us from what we are doing but to continue to fight for everyone,” said Blake.

Case moves forward

Detectives from Cobb County and Marietta worked alongside the FBI to track down the suspect. But after it turned out that it was a juvenile, the case was turned over to the Marietta Police Department.

The teen has been charged with making terroristic threats and Cobb County Juvenile Court will pursue the case.