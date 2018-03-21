Why were Brandy and Sonja Norwood MIA from Ray J’s baby shower?

Princess Love and Ray J recently celebrated the baby girl they’re expecting with a swanky baby shower, but Brandy Norwood and her mother, Sonja Norwood, were nowhere in sight.

Some folks are assuming the ladies skipped the baby shower because they are still salty about comments Princess Love made about Ray J on social media in January.

At the time, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood starlet posted a series of tweets alluding to Ray-J’s alleged cheating, but deleted them soon after.

“The problem is women think he will change, he won’t. And men make the mistake of thinking she will never leave, she will.” she posted. “If you’re going to stay with a man, do it because that’s what you truly want. Never stay because of children.. When they grow up, then what?”

The reality star didn’t stop there.

“To me, for better or worse doesn’t mean cheating.. that’s like saying stay with a man that beats you,” she posted.

Your hardest times often lead to greatest moments in your life. It will all be worth it in the end. — Princess Love (@mzprincesslove) January 22, 2018

Ray J’s mom clapped back on her own social media account and encouraged her daughter-in-law to wait for facts before slinging mud at her son.

“Rather than drawing a conclusion, judging and then reacting, try FACT FINDING for truth. It will save you a lot of emotional stress, and embarrassment. Every message given to you by a stranger and sometimes your friends may need a little #factfinding. Character assassination unwarranted activites #karma,” she posted.

“False accusations in a public forum deserves a PUBLIC APOLOGY. It takes a strong person to say sorry but a stronger person to show forgiveness. Proud of you Ray J keep standing for your belief.”

Mama Norwood wanted to make it clear that she was indeed referring to her son’s relationship.

“Read Ray J’s Instagram because this post has everything to do with his post. #prayingforcontrol #factfind #familyfirst.”

Even though plenty of people are assuming that Sonja and Brandy were no-shows at the couple’s recent baby shower, it seems that they were busy being great at Brandy’s show in Virginia.