Yara Shahidi spills secrets on her “fun, creative” style

There are so many reasons to love Yara Shahidi and her fierce fashion game is just one of them.

The Grown-ish star sat down with her stylist, Jason Bolden, to dish details about her signature looks in the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter.

“I feel like what’s been fun about the past year is that we’ve actually made fashion not only accessible, but really personal too,” she told the magazine. “There’s never been a situation in which I feel like the dress is wearing me, but it’s actually a fun, creative process.”

Shahidi has made quite the splash on the style front this year and always seems super comfortable in her own skin whether she’s wearing a couture gown on a red carpet or rocking sweats and a hoodie on her hit show.

The actress who stays on top of social issues like voting and gun control says feminism and fashion go “hand in hand” and she’s not afraid of self expression through style.

“The two are intrinsically intertwined just because fashion has been such a political statement, whether it’s the reclamation of our power by wearing jeans and really pushing against the idea of what is considered feminine,” she said. “I feel like the two go hand in hand and overarchingly, it is a form of self-expression and so to be able to reclaim your space by reclaiming your aesthetic.”

Aside from Shahidi, Bolden has several clients with major star power including Taraji P. Henson and Ava DuVernay, so he clearly has a knack for nailing looks for powerful black women.

The pair ran down their favorite fashion moments so far during the shoot for THR‘s annual “Power Stylists Issue” and insisted Shahidi’s look is “never too serious.”

