Boy, Bye! Jill Scott’s ex won’t collect any of her coins

It has been a good week for Jill Scott.

The singer and actress scored a big win in her divorce from Mike Dobson this week when a judge decided to uphold her prenuptial agreement and deny Dobson’s request that she pay $6,500 for his legal fees. The prenup prohibits Dobson from seeking spousal support, alimony, and dictates that no “marital property” would come from their union.

Now, Jill Scott is a single woman with all of her coins intact, even though she generously gifted her ex with $20,000 before kicking him to the curb in September for “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct that such further cohabitation would be unsafe and improper.”

“She did not throw him out with nothing,” Scott’s lawyer, Rose Palermo, said at a hearing last month. “She gave him $20,000 when he left. And during the course of the marriage, she deposited funds into an account for his benefit.”

Jill Scott responds to fans after posting troubling drunk video

Last month, a judge granted a gag order that prohibits Dobson from bad-mouthing Jill Scott in the press, something he clearly enjoys doing.

“She’s an evil woman. I’m telling you. It’s like what Jill Scott wants, Jill Scott gets… People are in her ear, and if someone comes in to challenge the dumb sh-t, they made me be the bad guy and that got me outta there,” he told Bossip.

“She’s got issues…There’s no men in that family, there’s only women. And when a man comes in, it’s like a challenge. She’s made other men look bad, but I’m not the one. I said (to her) ‘you’ve met your match.’ She likes to have men that she can control. You’re not gonna control me. What’s right is right, and what’s wrong is wrong.”

Looks like he’s got no choice but to keep his mouth and his wallet shut and put some respect on the name of the woman he was married to for only 19 months.