Investigators in Florida are reviewing video of a West Palm Beach bar brawl that included a woman being pulled by the hair and tossed onto the ground by police.

According to the New York Post, after a fight broke out Sunday at a restaurant and bar in West Palm Beach, a bouncer told school teacher Amandy Fountain to leave and wait outside.

A Facebook user, who identifies himself as Jeano Junior, captured the brouhaha that ensued on video.

In the tape, a woman pushes her hand in the face of Officer Kevin Harrell, who then grabs the woman by the hair and slams her down on the ground. The video also shows a man the Post identifies as Akeem McDonald, being Tasered and taken away in a chokehold.

People can be heard pleading, “Please, stop choking him.”

The video also shows Officer Travis Limauro arresting Fountain.

Limauro said in a police report that he was forced to be aggressive with Fountain because she yelled at him, ordered him to move, hit him in his jaw and kicked him.

Police said in a statement to the Palm Beach Post that they are moving quickly to get to the bottom of what happened.

“We know the public wants to know more about what happened, so we are moving quickly to gather all the facts,” Sgt. David Lefont, West Palm Beach police spokesman, told the Palm Beach Post.

McDonald was not charged but the two women were charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, according to the news organization.

The New York Post also reports that a schools spokeswoman said that Fountain is now on “temporary duty” away from students.

Police have yet to release Harrell’s body camera video and did not say whether any officers will face disciplinary actions.