It’s a story we’ve heard time and time again.

There will be no charges in the death of Alton Sterling, 37, the father of five who was shot and killed outside of a Louisiana convenience store in 2016.The State’s Attorney General’s decision was announced nearly two years after the U.S Justice Department ruled out federal criminal charges in the case. Sterling was unarmed and selling homemade cd’s before he was fatally shot.

But somewhere else in America– a police officer is being prosecuted for killing a civilian– the twist? The Ex-Officer is black and the victim is white. Mohamed Noor is facing third-degree murder and manslaughter charges in the 2017 shooting death of Justine Daymond. The Minneapolis Police Union President believes ex police officer, Noor, case is being prosecuted differently. And the union president expressed that the situation is unusual.

Sources say the union’s President has also filed a grievance on his behalf.

According to Vox.Com, police in the U.S. shoot and kill more people than police in other countries.

What does justice really look like?