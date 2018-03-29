A Canadian liberal politician is speaking out about her frustrations with conservatives who have been accusing the public figure of being racist.

According to the Huffington Post, Celina Caesar-Chavannes, MP of Whitby, Ontario, is well-known and respected among liberals and citizens for her strong stances against racism and race-issues that plague her area and the nation as a whole.

Conservatives Ezra Levant of The Rebels Media and reporter Brian Lilley publicly alluded to Chavannes being a race-baiter and a reverse racist, stating that she “might be Canada’s most racist MP,” and “sees a racist behind every rock and tree.”

Chavannes, a Black woman, took to her Twitter to address the accusations and did not hold back her sentiments.

“So tired of being attacked as a racist [because] I question racism or speak up against it,” Chavannes tweeted. “The label that does not belong to me. I will not sit & let others say what they wish, because they feel they can get away with it or others are too cowardice to object. I will speak up.”

So tired of being attacked as a racist b/c I question racism or speak up against it. The label that does not belong to me. I will not sit & let others say what they wish, because they feel they can get away with it, or others are too cowardice to object. I will speak up #NotToday — Celina C-C (@MPCelina) March 27, 2018

In response, supporters took to Twitter with the hostage #HereForCelina, to uplift her and to show that they are in solidarity with the truths she brings to the political arena.

“Dear @MPCelina, you’re an incredible human being & politician,” wrote one, Urbi Khan @urbykahn. “You make Whitby proud. You’re part of the reason why I’m proud to be from Whitby. You have our support. Thank you for being a voice to those w/o one & for paving the path to equality & the future. #HereForCelina”

Dear @MPCelina, you’re an incredible human being & politician. You make Whitby proud. You’re part of the reason why I’m proud to be from Whitby. You have our support. Thank you for being a voice to those w/o one & for paving the path to equality & the future. #HereForCelina — Urbi Khan (@urbykahn) March 29, 2018

“#HereForCelina because as the only black female Member of Parliament out of 337 members she should not be attacked and silenced for calling out systemic racism,” wrote another @ujustgotlawyered.

#HereForCelina because as the only black female Member of Parliament out of 337 members she should not be attacked and silenced for calling out systemic racism. — Ujustgotlawyered (@ujustgotlawyerd) March 27, 2018

The most impactful tweet came from Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“We believe in a Canada that’s strong because of our differences not in spite of them,” he wrote. “@MPCelina is a strong role model for women, girls & all Canadians. From coast to coast to coast, we are #HereForCelina”

We believe in a Canada that’s strong because of our differences not in spite of them. @MPCelina is a strong role model for women, girls & all Canadians. From coast to coast to coast, we are #HereForCelina https://t.co/DpvE6xJWxE — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 28, 2018

Chavannes definitely felt the love. She took to Twitter again later that day with a tearful video message.

She thanked everyone for their support and said “I just wanted to send a heartfelt thank you to Canadians who took time out of their day to show up and show out for me.”

”I’ve heard many times people say that I’m their voice in Parliament and today, you decided to be my voice because I was losing my voice,” she said in the video.

“You were my voice today,” she wrote in the tweet’s caption. “I needed you and you spoke when I could not. Thank you #HereForCelina”