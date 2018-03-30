Traci Braxton, 46, is enjoying the success of her family show Braxton Family Values. The WEtv reality show is on it’s sixth season, but that’s not all Braxton has been up to. She’s following up with an upcoming album and single.

In a recent interview with theGrio, Braxton chatted with Natasha Alford about her upcoming single.

“One of my favorites is “Lifeline” says Braxton. “Lifeline” is talking about where you are in life, when you’re in love. [It’s] when you have people in your life –like friends– and you give up so much things and you don’t know if this person is going to be in your life for a long time.”

She adds, “If this person isn’t in your life for a long time, its like you might as well be gone. Its like if my sisters leave me, my life is gone. I don’t how I would react to it.”

It is evident that the love will always be there between the Braxton sisters. In this season, we see they only want what’s best for their sister, Tamar Braxton, 41, who is going through a public divorce with Vincent Herbert. And we also see the Braxton’s celebrate Toni Braxton’s engagement to rapper Birdman.

“[This season] made me and my sisters a little bit closer,” Braxton expresses. “Closer than what we normally are. We share each other’s pain and hurt. You may not see it on the air, but off the air we would try to hug on each other besides ignoring each other. And right now you know, everybody don’t wanna hug.

Although there may be a little tension between Tamar Braxton and the family, the support is always there.

“We text each other, most of the time, says Braxton. “I guess [Tamar] really don’t want to talk to us right now. She doesn’t want to come out of her shell right now.”

“We keep contact to make sure she is okay, but right now I don’t think she’ll have any conversations with us. I mean she talks to Towanda, Toni, and mommy (Evelyn Braxton) but I think she’s trying to protect herself right now.”

