Charles Barkley is a basketball legend who has no problem speaking his mind. And when it comes to President Donald Trump, Barkley had a lot of say about the President’s lack of empathy toward the people he serves.

During an interview with CNN’s David Axelrod, Charles Barkley ripped Trump and aired out his discontent with the President’s policies, saying he needs focus on less on tweeting and more on making a difference, reports Yahoo Sports.

“Listen, I never talk bad about the president,” Barkley said. “I’ma be factual. I’ve never been more angry and disgusted at this situation than I am now. This turmoil every single day, the tweeting, the hiring and firing.

“Like, dude, I’m blessed, and you are too. Like, it really ain’t gonna have a big effect on our life. But I actually have humanity. I want everybody to have a good life. I want everybody to have a good job. I want their kids to go to school, I want their kids to be safe. I want everybody to have economic opportunity.

“And I want to make sure we don’t forget about DACA, our public schools. I don’t want to forget about those poor people in Puerto Rico. I was watching the news last night, and still, six months out, they don’t have power. And we don’t even mention them anymore. We’re wasting all our time on Russia and Stormy Daniels. It’s ridiculous.”

Barkly is talking about Trump’s alleged affair with porn star, Daniels, which has taken center stage after a recent TV interview on 60 minutes. The porn star said she was “truthful about having unprotected vaginal intercourse with Donald Trump in July 2006.”

And there’s on-going talks about Trump’s money ties to Russia and the GOP. The FBI is investigating whether a Russian banker, mafia boss and politician with close ties to Vladimir Putin illegally funneled millions to the NRA to help Trump win the presidency.

Barkly wants the focus to remain on We the People, like it’s supposed to!

Catch the full interview on CNN this Saturday April 7 at 8 p.m. ET.