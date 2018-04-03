Someone showed no love for rising hip-hop star Safaree Samuels.

Known for his flashy furs and bling, Safaree was reportedly robbed at gunpoint on Monday in New York City just hours prior to a radio interview with Power 105.1’ Angie Martinez.

As Martinez introduced the usually jovial Brooklyn-born rapper and producer, he seemed visibly upset. When the veteran radio personality asked what was wrong, Safaree tearfully divulged he’d been robbed.

Nicky Minaj’s former bae said: “Two dudes, two guns just ran up on me. Me face down on the floor with a gun to my head. They just took everything.”

The International Business Times reports that Samuels, who previously worked as Minaj’s assistant and was an executive producer of her second studio album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, has an estimated net worth of $2 million.

According to HipHopDX.com, the brief clip of Safaree’s story was uploaded on Power 105.1’s Instagram on Monday, and the full interview will air 3 p.m. EST on Tuesday (April 3).

Although Safaree hasn’t gone into detail about what happened on social media, he referenced the incident on Twitter.

“This morning was probably 1 of the worst scariest nights of my life,” he wrote.

And, of course, Black Twitter had thoughts on the matter…

2 men robbed Safaree at gunpoint. Papoose and Remy must be stopped. — The Mad King (@SirenOf_TheRock) April 2, 2018

I promise if Safaree wasn’t a K-List celebrity, he wouldn’t have said anything about being robbed at gunpoint and then going straight to do an interview. Great way to utilize Angie platform. — Stuff. (@AuntieOG_) April 3, 2018



As the breakout star of the Love & Hip-Hop franchise, Safaree was recently trending on social media for another reason. Let’s just say some revealing photos of him were “leaked” that made his haters think of him in a different light.

After seeing the impressive photos, fellow reality star and perpetually shower cap clad Tami Roman joked on YouTube, “Let me tell you something, Safaree done went from the joke to ‘I wish he’d sit his a– down somewhere’ to wishin’ somewhere was in your motherf–king living room.”